Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys PROG Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Sells FTI Consulting Inc, The Aarons Co Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PROG Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc, sells FTI Consulting Inc, The Aarons Co Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Nomad Foods during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZD, PNFP, LSI, BSIG, ATI, MC, ZION, APG, VFF, KFY, CLF, IBOC, CHX, HNGR, BAND, R, IART, VSTO, CAI, XHR, TA, HWC, SBGI, OZK, ADNT, CHCT, NPO, MAT, LKFN, BYD, NVST, ACI, WIRE, SHO, TOWN, INN, REX, TSEM, MTDR, ABCB, HONE, NBN, SRI, SFST, CBTX, MCRI, AMNB, DCO, VNTR, MVBF, FFWM, TGH, UVSP, SYBT, NXRT, CPS, CTS, GMRE, ACRE, BOOT, CULP, DX, BBSI, SIC, MX, FBNC, HSKA, USLM, CIO, TITN, AOUT, XPO, FNWB, ISEE, PZN, PERI, CMA, IVZ, DAR,

AZD, PNFP, LSI, BSIG, ATI, MC, ZION, APG, VFF, KFY, CLF, IBOC, CHX, HNGR, BAND, R, IART, VSTO, CAI, XHR, TA, HWC, SBGI, OZK, ADNT, CHCT, NPO, MAT, LKFN, BYD, NVST, ACI, WIRE, SHO, TOWN, INN, REX, TSEM, MTDR, ABCB, HONE, NBN, SRI, SFST, CBTX, MCRI, AMNB, DCO, VNTR, MVBF, FFWM, TGH, UVSP, SYBT, NXRT, CPS, CTS, GMRE, ACRE, BOOT, CULP, DX, BBSI, SIC, MX, FBNC, HSKA, USLM, CIO, TITN, AOUT, XPO, FNWB, ISEE, PZN, PERI, CMA, IVZ, DAR, Added Positions: UPLD, AMRC, FRTA, ESTE, BALY, LRN, MIME, ADC, ATSG, SBNY, ORBC, AQUA, DOC, CFX, CVLG, HI, HCI, FBMS, BOOM, KIDS, MANT, CNTY, NDLS, MKSI,

UPLD, AMRC, FRTA, ESTE, BALY, LRN, MIME, ADC, ATSG, SBNY, ORBC, AQUA, DOC, CFX, CVLG, HI, HCI, FBMS, BOOM, KIDS, MANT, CNTY, NDLS, MKSI, Reduced Positions: NOMD, BY, CNOB, ICHR, ZUMZ, FIBK, GPK, THG, EBSB, THO, PB, HCAT, COWN, EVR, RADA, MCFT, TGLS, ROCK, BCO, GBX, CSTL, PATK, ERII, ALTG, COLL, BCEI, BCEI, GRBK, USX, NREF, STRL, KFRC, IVC, AVAV, SHYF, AAWW, GVA, WNS, QTRX, UTI, PCYO, LOVE, QCRH, IIIV, SPNE, ESXB, ENVA, CATC, UFPT, FLXN, ELF, WIFI, ORN, AMSWA, IESC, PSTL, CIVB, ICLR, AVRO, IMGN, ARCH,

NOMD, BY, CNOB, ICHR, ZUMZ, FIBK, GPK, THG, EBSB, THO, PB, HCAT, COWN, EVR, RADA, MCFT, TGLS, ROCK, BCO, GBX, CSTL, PATK, ERII, ALTG, COLL, BCEI, BCEI, GRBK, USX, NREF, STRL, KFRC, IVC, AVAV, SHYF, AAWW, GVA, WNS, QTRX, UTI, PCYO, LOVE, QCRH, IIIV, SPNE, ESXB, ENVA, CATC, UFPT, FLXN, ELF, WIFI, ORN, AMSWA, IESC, PSTL, CIVB, ICLR, AVRO, IMGN, ARCH, Sold Out: FCN, AAN, REGI, CMP, SMAR, AN, WWW, UTL, BANC, SUM, HSC, URBN, HIW, AJRD, FLY, LADR, MGRC, PPBI, INT, PFSI, WTFC, RCM, BRKR, CCMP, IRT, SNV, CSPR, FAF, BJ, VC, UFPI, RLJ, FBP, CDE, IDA, CROX, NLS, COOP, PNM, VEL, SF, OSBC, BSTC, WTRE, CLPR, LLNW, LIND, BWB, IMKTA, HBT, ACBI, OCSL, ALLT, ZIXI, PHAT, UCTT, HSTM, 6SQB, AJX, INSW, RCKT, CHRA, STE, CHE, KALA, UGI, CRL, RNR, HRTG, XAN, BC, TH, ASC,

For the details of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+partners+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cowen Inc (COWN) - 435,360 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7% PROG Holdings Inc (AZD) - 186,003 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position The Brink's Co (BCO) - 135,289 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.81% Ballys Corp (BALY) - 189,971 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.36% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 141,491 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. New Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $54.35, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 186,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 114,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 141,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 436,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 490,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 163,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 632.83%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 159,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 534.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 104,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Forterra Inc by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 406,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Earthstone Energy Inc by 280.09%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 810,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 189,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Stride Inc by 92.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 289,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.47 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $62.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $56.73 and $69.79, with an estimated average price of $63.01.