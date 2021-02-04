Good Life Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Good Life Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Tesla Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Good Life Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Good Life Advisors, LLC owns 261 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SLY, FIXD, QCLN, VXF, RODM, ALB, SQ, IXUS, IWO, FPX, ARKK, AMLP, DOW, TMO, BLK, C, PRU, TOT, PKO, FDN, FNX, IEMG, BEP, MDLZ, CCI, QUAL, CLX, NBB, GUT, IVR, SVM,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPSM, SPAB, VOO, SPY, TSLA, AAPL, BBN, BA, VIG, SPLG, MSFT, SPDW, DGRW, IDU, UPS, GLD, IEF, RSP, UTG, V, T, MINT, DIA, VO, LQD, VGT, LMBS, KWEB, JNJ, PFF, DEM, SLV, USMV, SRVR, SPEM, ITE, HYG, GOVT, BRK.B, XOM, PYPL, VEA, VZ, CRM, MJ, VYM, VV, VTV, SCHG, TIP, SPYG, SPTM, EEM, APD, MO, IBM, MCD, NVDA, PPL, PEP, DNP, IWM, PM, KMI, BND, LOW, DBC, F, GLAD, WELL, QYLD, INTC, KMB, RQI, MRK, NSC, KMF, SNY,
- Reduced Positions: SPTL, SHY, IVV, BIL, IJH, TFC, NOC, AGG, JKG, PTLC, SDOG, SPMD, FB, VCSH, QCOM, VWO, CBND, SJNK, BX, GOOGL, FVD, RTX, MS, FEX, BABA, HD, NEAR, DUK, GOOG, WM, ET, DGRO, DVY, EFA, GLDM, HYLS, IWD, IWF, PTNQ, VCR, XLK, CVS, D, MDU, JPM, NFLX, CVX, SHW, CAT, BMY, HON, ASH, WMT, NLY, GE, NEE, KO, LLY, EPD, DE, ROBO, GSK, BP, VEU, VTI, XLF, ADI, EVA, ALXN, UNH, UNP, JPI, ABBV, TROW, HSDT, SBUX, GD, UBER, RY, PPG, MCK, LMT, FTCS, ITW, ITOT,
- Sold Out: SPIB, STX, AMGN, GIS, KHC, ZM, FPE,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 91,219 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 962,979 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 528,430 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 481,522 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,534 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $71.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $154.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $179.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $330.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 27,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 85.60%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $210.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.
