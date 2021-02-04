Good Life Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Good Life Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Tesla Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Good Life Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Good Life Advisors, LLC owns 261 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 91,219 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 962,979 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 528,430 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 481,522 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,534 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $71.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $154.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $179.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $330.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 27,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 85.60%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $210.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.