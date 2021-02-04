Apriem Advisors Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Square Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Intel Corp, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Apriem Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Square Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Celsius Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Intel Corp, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apriem Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Apriem Advisors owns 128 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMH, SQ, IWM, CELH, TGT, VTRS, CBSH, SPLV, NKE, SDY, VEA, WDC,

SMH, SQ, IWM, CELH, TGT, VTRS, CBSH, SPLV, NKE, SDY, VEA, WDC, Added Positions: VCSH, AUY, PYPL, EMR, DBL, IGIB, KGC, GOOG, BABA, PEP, PBF, YUM, PH, MRK, GLD, HD, GE, ABBV, EVV, D, AMD, DIS, COST, CLX, CVX, BMY, SGOL, ACN, SBUX, AMGN, FRA, PANW, NOC, DNP, DUK, FTEC,

VCSH, AUY, PYPL, EMR, DBL, IGIB, KGC, GOOG, BABA, PEP, PBF, YUM, PH, MRK, GLD, HD, GE, ABBV, EVV, D, AMD, DIS, COST, CLX, CVX, BMY, SGOL, ACN, SBUX, AMGN, FRA, PANW, NOC, DNP, DUK, FTEC, Reduced Positions: INTC, SCHX, AMZN, LOW, AAPL, T, QQQ, SCHD, JNJ, SCHE, MMM, FB, KLAC, MSFT, MOAT, MDT, ADP, BIIB, JPM, SCHV, CTAS, TROW, GOOGL, ED, PFE, SCHF, CSCO, BRK.B, BXMX, SYK, IBB, LRCX, GIS, XOM, NVDA, AVGO, LULU, NAC, NFLX, MU, BF.B, ETN, DSL, XLNX, VZ, SCHA, VDC, SCHG, SCHW, IBM, C, NLY, ABT,

INTC, SCHX, AMZN, LOW, AAPL, T, QQQ, SCHD, JNJ, SCHE, MMM, FB, KLAC, MSFT, MOAT, MDT, ADP, BIIB, JPM, SCHV, CTAS, TROW, GOOGL, ED, PFE, SCHF, CSCO, BRK.B, BXMX, SYK, IBB, LRCX, GIS, XOM, NVDA, AVGO, LULU, NAC, NFLX, MU, BF.B, ETN, DSL, XLNX, VZ, SCHA, VDC, SCHG, SCHW, IBM, C, NLY, ABT, Sold Out: XLU, IWF, RYT, DIA, IYH,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 697,122 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,071,459 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,282,401 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,259 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,693 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $236.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 20,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $237.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $188.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Yamana Gold Inc by 53.44%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $19.87, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in PBF Energy Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.27 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in General Electric Co by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $218.92 and $245.91, with an estimated average price of $235.55.