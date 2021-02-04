Founders Financial Alliance, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Comcast Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Investment company Founders Financial Alliance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Comcast Corp, Autodesk Inc, Twitter Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Rollins Inc, STORE Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Alliance, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Founders Financial Alliance, LLC owns 378 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,920 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,204 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36% First Bancorp (FBNC) - 165,077 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,385 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 46,712 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.23 and $166.19, with an estimated average price of $149.52. The stock is now traded at around $176.212000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Poland ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 357.48%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $329.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 451.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 2109.21%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $300.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 2886.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $470.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 4279.55%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $213.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $25.54 and $34, with an estimated average price of $30.42.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $90.38.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $38.17 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $41.65.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in CB Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 83.33%. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 2,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 92.69%. The sale prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 72.82%. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 5,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in Rollins Inc by 30.26%. The sale prices were between $36.09 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 34,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.74%. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 2,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 23.18%. The sale prices were between $84.64 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $104.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 4,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.