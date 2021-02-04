Daniels&Tansey,LLP Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, iShares MBS ETF

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Daniels&Tansey,LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daniels&Tansey,LLP. As of 2020Q4, Daniels&Tansey,LLP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADP, MSFT, AMZN, ABT, AMGN,

ADP, MSFT, AMZN, ABT, AMGN, Added Positions: VOO, BND, IJR, IEMG, VTV, IJH, AGG, IVV, AAPL, IEFA, VUG,

VOO, BND, IJR, IEMG, VTV, IJH, AGG, IVV, AAPL, IEFA, VUG, Reduced Positions: SPY, GVI, MBB, VEA, JNK, IWB, IWR, SPTM, OEF,

SPY, GVI, MBB, VEA, JNK, IWB, IWR, SPTM, OEF, Sold Out: IGSB, VB, IGIB, IAU, MUB,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 130,407 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.54% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 106,371 shares, 16.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.32% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 272,392 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 401.14% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 79,610 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.55% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 183,787 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 723.57%

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3331.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $119.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.54%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $355.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.43%. The holding were 130,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 401.14%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 272,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 723.57%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 183,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 146.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 259,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 674.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 67,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.55%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 79,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2.