PointCentral Integrates with Hostfully for Seamless, Contact-Free Access to Vacation Rentals

February 04, 2021


PointCentral today announced a new integration with Hostfully, an end-to-end property management platform, that improves keyless access and smart property automation management. Property managers use PointCentral’s cloud-based property automation platform to remotely monitor and control access and energy use at their connected rental properties. Now, property managers can offer contactless check-in to incoming guests through an automated data transfer between PointCentral and Hostfully that creates and sends smart lock access codes to guests based on reservation dates.



The seamless connection gives property managers single-point access to both platforms and provides a safer, more convenient rental experience for everyone.



“We are proud to welcome Hostfully into our family of integrated property management platforms,” said Sean Miller, president of PointCentral. “This is another important step in our platform evolution that delivers additional value to our existing customers and creates opportunities to expand our customer base. With heightened awareness of health concerns and efforts to limit interactions with people, it’s important that property managers have access to our digital key access solution directly within any vacation property management platform they use.”



A comprehensive property management platform that includes property automation can help property managers streamline their operations, improve security and maximize incomes. Statistics from Entrata and on iPropertyManagement.com suggest that most vacation rentals are booked online and that renters are willing to pay more for smart-enabled properties.



“At Hostfully, we are constantly improving our Property Management Platform (PMP) to help vacation rental owners optimize operations and revenue," said David Jacoby, Hostfully's president and co-founder. "By adding PointCentral as an integration partner, we are able to offer our managers a seamless keyless access system, which not only improves the guest experience, but reduces the need for expensive and repetitive tasks by the managers and their staff.”



A one-hour webinar hosted by PointCentral and Hostfully on “What Smart Property Managers Should Know About Smart Home Technology” will be held Thursday, February 18th at 2pm ET. Registration is free; [url="]click+here+to+register[/url].



About PointCentral


PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), provides short and long-term residential property managers with a full suite of smart property solutions. The PointCentral platform monitors and controls single-family and multi-family rental properties throughout North America over a secure and reliable cellular network. Having one of the largest smart property technology deployments in the world, PointCentral helps property managers and owners achieve operational efficiencies, improved asset protection and enhanced resident amenities. For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pointcentral.com%2Fpr[/url].



About Alarm.com


Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit [url="]www.alarm.com[/url].

