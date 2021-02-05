SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Silk Road Medical, Inc. - Silk

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Silk Road Medical, Inc.("Silk Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SILK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Silk Road and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 13, 2021, Silk Road announced in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the Company was "voluntarily recalling 288 units of our ENROUTE® Transcarotid Stent System, or ENROUTE SDS, based on five reports we received related to the tip of the stent delivery system becoming detached in five TCAR procedures. These reports were made between September 2020 and January 2021 and we have commenced an investigation into this matter."

On this news, Silk Road's stock price fell $4.22 per share, or 7.12%, to close at $55.02 per share on January 13, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:



Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-silk-road-medical-inc---silk-301222902.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP