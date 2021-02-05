>
Environmental Growth Chambers Selects Heliospectra's ELIXIA LED Lighting Solutions

February 05, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Feb. 5, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Environmental Growth Chambers of Chagrin Falls, OH, United States. The order value is $281,720 USD.

Heliospectra's ELIXIA is designed and built on a foundation of over a decade of research and experience. ELIXIA, featuring up to four tunable wavelengths, is an essential tool for any greenhouse or indoor operation seeking to deliver superior crop quality.

Environmental Growth Chambers has been designing and manufacturing plant growth chambers and controlled environment rooms since 1953. EGC provides a large selection of controlled environment products and services. The order will be delivered in Q2 2021. 

http://www.heliospectra.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-growth-chambers-selects-heliospectras-elixia-led-lighting-solutions-301222946.html

SOURCE Heliospectra


