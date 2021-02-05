Year-end report, January-December 2020

OSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights according to segment reporting:

Revenue decreased 10 percent and amounted to SEK 158.6 billion (176.8); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 8 percent.

(176.8); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 8 percent. Operating income, which includes the divestment of the ownership stake in the Elizabeth River Crossings, increased 52 percent and amounted to SEK 11.9 billion (7.8).

(7.8). Earnings per share increased 45 percent and amounted to SEK 22.46 (15.46).

(15.46). The Board of Directors propose a dividend of SEK 9.50 (3.25) per share, of which SEK 6.50 (3.25) per share as ordinary dividend and SEK 3.00 (0.00) per share as extra dividend.

(3.25) per share, of which (3.25) per share as ordinary dividend and (0.00) per share as extra dividend. Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 14.5 billion (3.8), according to IFRS.

(3.8), according to IFRS. Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 16.0 billion ( September 30, 2020 : 8.0), according to IFRS.

( : 8.0), according to IFRS. Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 149.8 billion (145.8); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 6 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 178.9 billion ( September 30, 2020 : 182.9).

(145.8); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 6 percent. The order backlog amounted to ( : 182.9). Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 3.5 billion (3.8), representing an operating margin of 2.5 percent (2.4).

(3.8), representing an operating margin of 2.5 percent (2.4). Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 5.4 billion (4.5).

(4.5). Return on capital employed in Project Development was 12.2 percent (10.3).

Return on equity was 26.0 percent (21.4).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on February 5, 2021.

