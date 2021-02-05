William Marsh Rice University Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Sells Progyny Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc

Investment company William Marsh Rice University (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, RAPT Therapeutics Inc, sells Progyny Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Marsh Rice University. As of 2020Q4, William Marsh Rice University owns 3 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 494,525 shares, 64.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.56%
- Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 7,266,343 shares, 35.42% of the total portfolio.
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 14,251 shares, 0.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PagerDuty Inc (PD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $40.87, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
William Marsh Rice University added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 93.56%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.11%. The holding were 494,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $32.59.Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $25.56.Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19.
