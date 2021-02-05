>
FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Sea, Dada Nexus, Sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Futu Holdings, iClick Interactive Asia Group

February 05, 2021 | About: SE +0.17% DADA -1.41% KC +4.9% FUTU -3% ICLK +1.51%

Investment company FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Dada Nexus, sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Futu Holdings, iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2020Q4, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 7,500 shares, 58.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) - 29,100 shares, 41.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.42%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.58%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77.

Sold Out: iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $7.7.



