FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Sea, Dada Nexus, Sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Futu Holdings, iClick Interactive Asia Group

Investment company FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Dada Nexus, sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Futu Holdings, iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2020Q4, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SE, DADA,

SE, DADA, Sold Out: KC, FUTU, ICLK,

Sea Ltd (SE) - 7,500 shares, 58.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) - 29,100 shares, 41.58% of the total portfolio. New Position iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.42%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.58%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77.

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $7.7.