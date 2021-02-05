Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Shopify Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, Seagen Inc

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Shopify Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, Seagen Inc, Xilinx Inc, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 1108 stocks with a total value of $154.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,927,090 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,653,825 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,594,597 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.43% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,761,267 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66% Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,310,132 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,512,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,226,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,583,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 148.86%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $276.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,221,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 53.58%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1260.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 595,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 169.25%. The purchase prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.18. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,839,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 45.17%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $246.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,187,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 80.20%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $258.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,630,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $389.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,052,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.