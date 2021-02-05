Fosun International Ltd Buys American Well Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, BP PLC, Sells SINA Corp, Trip.com Group, Linde PLC

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Fosun International Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, BP PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, sells SINA Corp, Trip.com Group, Linde PLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fosun International Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Fosun International Ltd owns 183 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMWL, BP, MKD, LFC, CRM, BLK, BILI, CL, AG, AU, CHKP, FRPT, REGI, LAKE, IDT, TJX, SHOO, PGR, MMS, ALG, EHC, EA, CSV, AON, AMRN,

SWKS, PYPL, MRK, NKE, TAL, DHR, ILMN, AKAM, PFE, ISRG, CB, MSFT, PG, AAPL, BEP, ZTS, MCD, CNC, AVT, CTAS, KO, DIS, JNJ, XOM, GRMN, GOOG, USIG, MMM, GOLD, UPS, QCOM, CSCO, NVDA, ORCL, GILD, MELI, V, WPM, VOO, SPY, SHYG, INTC, NTES, FTS, EQIX, AMZN, PM, BSX, INTU, FIS, ACN, ADBE, BURL, TDOC, ABT, FNV, ELAN, UBS, LRCX, MLM, SPGI, MDT, LNG, NTRS, HON, PEP, BLL, HD, AMT, SYK, EDAP, CTG, BTG, JCS, MMC, Reduced Positions: TCOM, LIN, HYG, SQM, MMYT, HDB, FB, TGA, MO, UNH, NSC, GOOGL, BKNG, SLB, VTRS, DB, BMRN, A, ECL, SAM, XYL, APH, WM,

Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 17,392 shares, 25.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.99% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) - 21,521,301 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 23,819,500 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 9,400,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 383,532 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $38.74, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 2,030,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 238,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in China Life Insurance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 331,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Molecular Data Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.84 and $1.56, with an estimated average price of $1.09. The stock is now traded at around $1.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,394,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 566.67%. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 206.59%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $270.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 41.14%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 180,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Nike Inc by 76.13%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 60,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 91.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 105,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 152.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $235.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $43.01.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $36 and $82.74, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3.