Sumitomo Life Insurance Co Buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Best Buy Co Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Stryker Corp, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Best Buy Co Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. As of 2020Q4, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 272 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,571,917 shares, 56.66% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 817,428 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 413,106 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 925,904 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,549 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $237.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88. The stock is now traded at around $430.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27. The stock is now traded at around $494.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $150.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 817,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 925,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,392,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 263.45%. The purchase prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $876.98. The stock is now traded at around $919.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 181.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 52,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $98.95.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.02.