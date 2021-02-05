Private Advisory Group LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Redmond, WA, based Investment company Private Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Advisory Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Private Advisory Group LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, UNP, RTX, MAS, FXL, XLU, RPD, QQEW, TKR, SIVB, PFGC, BWX, IBND, CMA, URI, BHF, ENTG, PCTY, MORN, HOG, SAIA, STOR, WHR, CLGX, GNRC, TTEK, KNSL, MAR, QCOM, XLI, BIL, FTSM,

BSV, UNP, RTX, MAS, FXL, XLU, RPD, QQEW, TKR, SIVB, PFGC, BWX, IBND, CMA, URI, BHF, ENTG, PCTY, MORN, HOG, SAIA, STOR, WHR, CLGX, GNRC, TTEK, KNSL, MAR, QCOM, XLI, BIL, FTSM, Added Positions: IVW, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, DWAS, COST, VOO, HD, FV, VZ, VTV, IVV, IJT, MRK, LQD, PG, BRK.B, IJR, V, BABA, UNH, VCSH, ADM, BND, PFE, TMUS, MET, JPM, ICVT, CHDN, SHY, DRI,

IVW, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, DWAS, COST, VOO, HD, FV, VZ, VTV, IVV, IJT, MRK, LQD, PG, BRK.B, IJR, V, BABA, UNH, VCSH, ADM, BND, PFE, TMUS, MET, JPM, ICVT, CHDN, SHY, DRI, Reduced Positions: QQQ, FB, GOOG, TIP, FIXD, VNQ, AMD, NVDA, EMLP, SPSB, VGSH, TSLA, FTCS, PFF, BSJL, DIS, TLH, PSP, FLOT, SBUX, DECK, AJG, INTC,

QQQ, FB, GOOG, TIP, FIXD, VNQ, AMD, NVDA, EMLP, SPSB, VGSH, TSLA, FTCS, PFF, BSJL, DIS, TLH, PSP, FLOT, SBUX, DECK, AJG, INTC, Sold Out: QTEC, APTS, PTF, HYLS, IEI, LEN, BLD, VEEV, ARNA, HZNP, DHI, CDNS, MPWR, PFSI, MDC, WSM, HLF, JW.A, ABMD, ZM, CRM,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,336 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,350 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,178 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,052 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,715 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.03%

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 52,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 16,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 32,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $114.12, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 29,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 361.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 130,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 155,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 84,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.75%. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $78.36, with an estimated average price of $68.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 84,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $355.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $355.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $115.55 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $128.09.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $6.85.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $109.28 and $147.25, with an estimated average price of $125.37.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28.