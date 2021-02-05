Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc

Investment company Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: IWP, VCIT, VCSH, VTV, IEFA, VWO, VOO,

IWP, VCIT, VCSH, VTV, IEFA, VWO, VOO, Reduced Positions: PG, VUG, ROK, IWO, IWN,

PG, VUG, ROK, IWO, IWN, Sold Out: XOM,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 320,551 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 206,563 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.86% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 280,992 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 196,993 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 73,090 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.86%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 206,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.