Lincoln National Corp Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iSha

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Lincoln National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln National Corp. As of 2020Q4, Lincoln National Corp owns 670 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDE, KRE, FDIS, SILJ, XLE, ICLN, RDVY, SPGI, EMQQ, U, IBUY, GSLC, FMB, FIXD, FIVG, AMLP, PLTR, JETS, LMND, SLQT, NET, YETI, QTRX, SE, CRSP, NTNX, HRI, QQQE, XOP, VFH, VDE, SOXX, SLYG, SLQD, SCHB, REM, QYLD, QUAL, IJK, QLTA, QCLN, PSI, OIH, NYF, LGLV, JNK, A, IQLT, ECL, SCI, RCL, QDEL, PRK, OFLX, NVAX, VTRS, MS, MGM, MTB, MTCH, GPN, SNE, CW, CNS, BWL.A, BSX, ADSK, ADM, AMAT, ADI, ALL, ALK, AFL, SITE, CG, XYL, FBHS, HII, 50AA, CHGG, FRPT, UTG, BF.A, ZBH, XLNX, WDR, UNFI, UL, SNPS, STT, SWK, CRON, AMC, FSKR, PZN, PANA, PLM, DHY,

BND, SPIP, EFA, VMBS, QQQ, SHM, EEM, IWM, VEA, VCSH, BLV, VTEB, BNDX, VGK, AGG, DGRO, FLOT, TSLA, FTCS, ICF, AXP, UNH, IAU, IJJ, MJ, VO, XLV, CMCSA, GOOGL, JNJ, MMC, TGT, WMT, DIS, FB, ABBV, CRWD, DSI, FVD, GDXJ, IEFA, ITOT, MUB, VNQ, VOO, VTV, VUG, MMM, PLD, ADBE, AMD, AMGN, BAC, BK, CVX, KO, COST, DE, FDX, GE, GS, HON, JPM, NKE, NOC, PEP, PFE, QCOM, ROK, SBUX, TSM, UPS, VZ, AVGO, GOOG, BABA, TDOC, PYPL, SQ, DOCU, ARKK, BIV, EFV, GLD, HYD, IDU, IJS, ITA, ITM, IUSG, IVW, IWB, IWD, IWN, IWP, MBB, SCHX, SLV, STIP, SUB, VB, VDC, VXUS, XLF, CB, APD, MO, AZN, ADP, TFC, BCE, BLL, SAN, BAX, BDX, BLK, BMY, VIAC, CVS, CDNS, CNI, CCL, LUMN, CLX, CL, CCI, CFR, DHR, DEO, DLR, DPZ, EIX, EW, LLY, EMR, ENB, ETR, EPD, EQIX, EL, EXAS, EXPE, NEE, FDS, F, FCX, GIS, HSY, HBAN, ITW, IP, INTU, IRM, K, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MSM, MDT, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, NSC, ES, OMC, LIN, PRU, PSA, PHM, DGX, RRC, O, POOL, SLB, STX, SHW, SPG, SBGI, SWKS, SYK, TJX, TMO, RTX, UHT, VFC, VLO, VTR, WPC, WBA, WM, ANTM, WFC, WEC, CMG, VVR, RCS, ASA, PTY, PMX, PML, IRR, CAF, BX, DFS, LULU, V, DISCK, WKHS, PHYS, GM, PSLV, KMI, HCA, PANW, PCI, NRZ, CGC, JD, ANET, KEYS, KHC, IIPR, DOW, PINS, UBER, INMD, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, AOR, BOND, BSJL, IGIB, IGSB, EMB, EMLP, FBND, FINX, FLQL, FTSM, HYG, IEI, IGM, IJT, IVE, IWS, IWY, IYF, IYH, IYK, JKG, LQD, MOAT, PGF, PGX, PNQI, PTLC, PULS, SCHG, SCHZ, SCZ, SHY, SLYV, SPLV, SPTL, TIP, URA, VCIT, VGIT, VNLA, VPU, VTIP, VTWO, VXF, XBI, Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, EEMV, IEMG, IVV, AMZN, MSFT, BKNG, ROKU, FNDX, AAPL, HD, MA, FTEC, IYW, JPST, VBK, VBR, VPL, INTC, LB, CRM, CEF, SHOP, EFG, FEMS, FNDA, FNDF, GDX, IWF, VOE, VOT, VYM, XLI, XLP, XLY, AEP, BRK.B, CSX, ETN, XOM, LOW, OSTK, PAYX, TXN, TD, UNP, FSK, BSV, DVY, FHLC, HDV, MINT, MTUM, ROBO, SLY, VGT, ACN, AB, LNT, AMT, BP, BIIB, BA, CBRE, COF, CAT, FIS, CI, C, COP, ED, STZ, CUZ, CMI, DHI, DISCA, DRE, EXC, FR, GD, GNTX, GILD, GSK, LHX, IBM, ISRG, KR, LNC, MAR, MKC, MPW, MET, MSI, NVS, OKE, PPG, PBI, PEG, SBAC, SFL, TRV, SYY, GL, USB, URI, WMB, WSM, XEL, CUBA, FAX, GAB, TA, AWK, DG, APTV, RPAI, PSX, PDI, NOW, FIVE, ZTS, RC, IQV, TWTR, FPI, UA, TTD, SNAP, ZS, MRNA, ZM, ARKW, BAB, BSCL, BSCM, DBEF, DIA, DWX, ESGD, ESGU, FBT, FDL, FDN, FPE, FXH, GEM, GSIE, IDV, IEF, IGV, IHI, IWO, IWR, IYR, JPIN, MDY, NOBL, ONEQ, PFF, PRF, REZ, RPG, RSP, RYT, SCHF, SPHD, SPYG, USO, VHT, XAR, XLU,

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 3,798,670 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,328,352 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 7,262,291 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 941,202 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 1,918,119 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 213,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 125,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $328.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 293,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 162.57%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.86%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 121,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 80,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $66.89 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $29.23.