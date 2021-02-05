Golub Group Llc Buys Lowe's Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Medallia Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Golub Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Medallia Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golub Group Llc. As of 2020Q4, Golub Group Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, MDLA, ADP, BOH, OXLC,

LMT, MDLA, ADP, BOH, OXLC, Added Positions: LOW, IGSB, AGG, C, TIP, LQD, FISV, JNJ, IBM, HBI, VZ, USB, NVS, MTB, KMB, GSK, EXC, EMR, CSCO, CVX, T, MMM, ITW, HD, FDX, ESS, SYY, KO, ABBV, BAX, ABC,

LOW, IGSB, AGG, C, TIP, LQD, FISV, JNJ, IBM, HBI, VZ, USB, NVS, MTB, KMB, GSK, EXC, EMR, CSCO, CVX, T, MMM, ITW, HD, FDX, ESS, SYY, KO, ABBV, BAX, ABC, Reduced Positions: CTSH, FB, MSFT, DIS, GOOGL, ULTA, V, ZBRA, VAR, WFC, AAPL, FOXA, GWW, UPS, IVV, GOOG, ADBE, TSM, LH, NEE, ETN, DE, AMZN,

CTSH, FB, MSFT, DIS, GOOGL, ULTA, V, ZBRA, VAR, WFC, AAPL, FOXA, GWW, UPS, IVV, GOOG, ADBE, TSM, LH, NEE, ETN, DE, AMZN, Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, INTC, XOM,

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,370,999 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% Facebook Inc (FB) - 259,998 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 373,783 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 35,883 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 384,317 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.38%

Golub Group Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golub Group Llc initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $31.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golub Group Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golub Group Llc initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $79.51, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golub Group Llc initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.94. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golub Group Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 384,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golub Group Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Golub Group Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

Golub Group Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Golub Group Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.