>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nelnet Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, SLM Corp

February 05, 2021 | About: LBTYA +0.74% NNI +2.38% GOGO +0.85% CDXC +2.47% BRK.A +1.16% BIDU +2.85% SLM +1.06% DOYU +3.16% OFS -0.41%

Investment company Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nelnet Inc, Gogo Inc, ChromaDex Corp, sells Baidu Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, SLM Corp, Alphabet Inc, DouYu International Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sycale+advisors+%28ny%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC
  1. Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 363,515 shares, 22.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.73%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,996 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.31%
  3. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 554,080 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.03%
  4. Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 348,858 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
  5. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 66,617 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $354760.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 38,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 237.03%. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 554,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nelnet Inc (NNI)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Nelnet Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.04 and $72.84, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 363,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 53.69%. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 472,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ChromaDex Corp (CDXC)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in ChromaDex Corp by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $3.93 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 714,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Sold Out: SLM Corp (SLM)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Sold Out: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $11 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Sold Out: OFS Capital Corp (OFS)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in OFS Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $3.97 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $5.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. Also check out:

1. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)