Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nelnet Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, SLM Corp

Investment company Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nelnet Inc, Gogo Inc, ChromaDex Corp, sells Baidu Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, SLM Corp, Alphabet Inc, DouYu International Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.A,

BRK.A, Added Positions: LBTYA, NNI, GOGO, CDXC,

LBTYA, NNI, GOGO, CDXC, Reduced Positions: PYPL, GOOG, INSM, LBRDK, ATSG,

PYPL, GOOG, INSM, LBRDK, ATSG, Sold Out: BIDU, SLM, DOYU, OFS,

For the details of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sycale+advisors+%28ny%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 363,515 shares, 22.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,996 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.31% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 554,080 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.03% Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 348,858 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 66,617 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $354760.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 38,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 237.03%. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 554,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Nelnet Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.04 and $72.84, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 363,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 53.69%. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 472,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in ChromaDex Corp by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $3.93 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 714,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $11 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in OFS Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $3.97 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $5.77.