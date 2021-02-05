>
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Xunlei, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

February 05, 2021 | About: AAPL +2.58% AMD -0.06% LEGN -1.76% PDD +2.15% FUTU -3% BILI +5.46% MU +2.71% SNOW -0.34% MSTR +3.29% BABA +1.34% XNET +2.38%

Investment company Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Bilibili Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Xunlei, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Shake Shack Inc, I-MAB during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yong+rong+%28hk%29+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 970,000 shares, 47.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 560,000 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.55%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 300,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
  4. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 448,000 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 230,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.39%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $115.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 448,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $81.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $303.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $234.84. The stock is now traded at around $765.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 154.55%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.4%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 340.69%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 198,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Xunlei Ltd (XNET)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xunlei Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.55 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.91.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $64.99 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $77.82.

Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $39.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd keeps buying

