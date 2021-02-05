Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Quidel Corp, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDOC, ICLN, TLT, F, OXY, MPWR, PDD, IOVA, MINT, KWEB, PSTG, PODD, CYRX, NXPI, ARKW, MAR, MXIM, IWY, FPX, 50AA, SCHG, RGEN, VONG, MGK, MUB, DE, DKNG, LNC, ETSY, QCOM, HUYA, FCX, NIO, GNRC, TER, CTAS, PAYC, ARCT, CSX, VIAC, VEA, JWN, LOGI, BBN, SCHW, ARI, LRCX, IDXX, TSM, VIOO, EIX, AMAT, IWM, HOG, NTLA, LIN, RIO, GOF, M, UMC, FAX,

ARKG, TSLA, ASG, QDEL, TREE, LQD, ARKK, TIP, GE, MBB, ROKU, ESPO, Z, CRM, NTRA, CRSP, DOCU, PYPL, AAPL, PRLB, NVTA, CDNA, CHGG, DSI, VEEV, VUG, STK, IYY, AGNC, HQH, BA, CWB, MSFT, SGOL, IBM, EOS, VIG, NVDA, BABA, FDN, T, IVW, GOVT, MRK, VZ, NEE, RMD, TWOU, UPS, BND, GCV, ARCC, GOOGL, WMT, BLK, COST, AMD, PCI, AVGO, TWO, GSY, WST, QTEC, PHB, PGX, FXD, FXL, HYG, XMLV, IGR, TMO, MMT, HQL, GGT, CHI, EVBG, NKE, NCV, INTC, CMI, CSQ, PFN, ETW, EXG, BRK.B, STWD, NOW, NLY, IVV, VONE, PSEC, QQEW, RTX, JKK, IJR, FLC, GLTR, ETJ, ATHX, GOOG, Reduced Positions: SHY, ANGL, FB, AGZ, MA, BDJ, PFE, AMZN, ZM, CHWY, APTS, HON, GM, QQQ, ABBV, NEA, IGV, SH, ADBE, V, MGTX, KDMN, AGG, ALGN, TECH, SSO, GLD, FTNT, CVS, CSOD, BSV, BAC, SHOP, TTD, EHTH, NSP, JPM, JNJ, DHR, HPQ, NFLX, DIS, IWD, LMT, AFIN, IYE, MPW, SQ, PEP, ABT, EPD, COP, KMI, CCL, VOO, DG, ET, PM, DGRO, XLV, DWX, TEAM, BRG, STAF, GMAB, ETY, BOE, RCS, WY, UBS, MCD, MFA, HD, C, CSCO, CVX, SAN,

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 429,253 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 405,192 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.68% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 36,972 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,266 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 202,660 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.75%

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $276.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 61,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $149.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 101,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.1. The stock is now traded at around $367.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $108.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 405,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc by 197.06%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 314,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 172.42%. The purchase prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2. The stock is now traded at around $228.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in LendingTree Inc by 580.08%. The purchase prices were between $238.23 and $348.78, with an estimated average price of $296.82. The stock is now traded at around $340.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 175.41%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.