Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc, Baxter International Inc

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc, Baxter International Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EFV, HPQ, SHYF, TKR, VLUE, PRIM, XME, KRE, C, NVDA, AEIS, PKG, IJR, BAC, AIT, HUBB, SWM, SYY, NWE, LSCC, HOMB, HRC, DRI, CI, CDW, CBZ, EAT, BRC, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: IJK, IVW, IJS, IJT, ICF, IYC, ORCL, INTC, SHY, ADBE, MSFT, AGG, CSCO, LQD, TLH, ESGU, TIP, FLOT, IEF, VTIP, MBB, GBF, IGSB, IEI, NEAR, TLT, HEFA, SHYG, SHV, INTU, DOX, TER, PRGS, FLIR, BAH,
- Reduced Positions: EFG, LLY, NLOK, AEP, VEU, VBK, WM, SCZ, SPGI, VV, VOT, MGK, USNA, JXI, KLAC, MED, IYH, SCHX, SCHM, SCHA, SYK, SNPS, TGT, TXN, TSCO, UNH, MGV, VWO, VZ, ZTS, LIN, EWC, AEO, FISV, HUM, EWL, EPAM, BLDR, FB, DXCM, EMR, EHC, FCN, FIX, TJX, FICO, XLC, XLY, SCHO, CMCSA, HI, CBRE, VPL, VGK, BURL, BMY, ADP, VMW, AMGN, DNL, AME, ETN, FLEX, LRCX, IBB, IOO, IUSG, EEM, ACWI, EWN, IHI, IHF, EIS, INDA, EFAV, MTUM, EWT, AMED, AJG, LEA, LECO, MASI, MU, HON, PAYX, PCTY, PFE, RTX, RBC, HD, IGV, GD,
- Sold Out: AKAM, BAX, QUAL, SIZE, D, EXC, REGN, QLYS, RSG, SNX, ZM,
- BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 230,157 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 290.81%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 243,591 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.73%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 151,819 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 191,037 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,177 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Metals & Mining (XME)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Metals & Mining. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $33.64, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 290.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 230,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 243,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 269.71%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 68,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.51%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 57,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 89,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 286.68%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.39 and $111.17, with an estimated average price of $103.77.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.
