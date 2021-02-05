Exeter Financial, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Exeter Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Chase, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exeter Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Exeter Financial, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MUB, VWO, JPM, QQQ, VOO, V, CB,

MUB, VWO, JPM, QQQ, VOO, V, CB, Added Positions: MINT, FFA, WBA, ADM, VZ, SBUX, MDT, APD, WM, ITW, RTX, ORCL, KMB, PFE, T, CL, AFL, MO, CVX, KO, SJM, EMR, GD, COST, LIN, PG, PAYX, SYY, CLX, CAH, LMT, PM, GIS,

MINT, FFA, WBA, ADM, VZ, SBUX, MDT, APD, WM, ITW, RTX, ORCL, KMB, PFE, T, CL, AFL, MO, CVX, KO, SJM, EMR, GD, COST, LIN, PG, PAYX, SYY, CLX, CAH, LMT, PM, GIS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TGT, UPS, XOM, BAC, LW, GLD,

For the details of Exeter Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exeter+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) - 484,399 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,618 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,084 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Target Corp (TGT) - 29,863 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Intel Corp (INTC) - 92,996 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $330.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $355.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 275.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.