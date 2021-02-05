Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Viatris Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Vulcan Materials Co

Investment company Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Viatris Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, NVR Inc, sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, KMI, AEPPZ, BNDX, SCHZ, FNDE, CHCO, IP, SPG, IWM, GM, ADP, EMB, IJK, GLPI, FNDA, VTR, STCN,

VTRS, KMI, AEPPZ, BNDX, SCHZ, FNDE, CHCO, IP, SPG, IWM, GM, ADP, EMB, IJK, GLPI, FNDA, VTR, STCN, Added Positions: JPST, CSCO, NVR, BSV, STIP, ENB, SCHP, GILD, IEMG, CVS, TAP, SPLP, HDV, AEP, PFF, SCHA, SCHF, SCHG, SCHM, VBR, VOE, DLS, PYPL, PSX, TSN, STZ, CSX, BAC, LNT, EEM, KHC, SCHC, PSEC, ARCC,

JPST, CSCO, NVR, BSV, STIP, ENB, SCHP, GILD, IEMG, CVS, TAP, SPLP, HDV, AEP, PFF, SCHA, SCHF, SCHG, SCHM, VBR, VOE, DLS, PYPL, PSX, TSN, STZ, CSX, BAC, LNT, EEM, KHC, SCHC, PSEC, ARCC, Reduced Positions: ODFL, AAPL, BRK.B, LOGI, GLW, ADBE, MSFT, DHR, AMT, VMC, BAM, SCHX, AMZN, MA, JNJ, GOOG, GOOGL, GD, UNH, SO, SHW, JPM, JCI, DIS, MRK, QCOM, DAL, XOM, V, ETN, LBRDK, RTX, IVZ, KO, C, CME, UPS, BMY, TXN, RDS.B, WPC, WMT, WSO, WY, ACN, DVY, VIG, VUG, HD, BA, CHKP, CL, CCI, AMGN, EXC, EXPD, GE, HRB, SKT, HON, SJM, MLM, ADSK, PAYX, PG, SBUX, SYY, TJX,

ODFL, AAPL, BRK.B, LOGI, GLW, ADBE, MSFT, DHR, AMT, VMC, BAM, SCHX, AMZN, MA, JNJ, GOOG, GOOGL, GD, UNH, SO, SHW, JPM, JCI, DIS, MRK, QCOM, DAL, XOM, V, ETN, LBRDK, RTX, IVZ, KO, C, CME, UPS, BMY, TXN, RDS.B, WPC, WMT, WSO, WY, ACN, DVY, VIG, VUG, HD, BA, CHKP, CL, CCI, AMGN, EXC, EXPD, GE, HRB, SKT, HON, SJM, MLM, ADSK, PAYX, PG, SBUX, SYY, TJX, Sold Out: CRM, BKK, VNT,

For the details of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 794,409 shares, 26.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.15% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 511,381 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,802 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,465 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 59,867 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 120,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 161,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 32.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 178,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $3899.1 and $4446.88, with an estimated average price of $4156.05. The stock is now traded at around $4552.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 153.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.53%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Steel Partners Holdings LP by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.34 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $7.5. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.