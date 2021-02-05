Alley Co LLC Buys Duke Energy Corp, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Visa Inc, Sells Clorox Co, U.S. Bancorp

Lake Forest, IL, based Investment company Alley Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Visa Inc, Deere, PPG Industries Inc, sells Clorox Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alley Co LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alley Co LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 491,006 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 279,699 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 474,377 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 624,063 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 78,149 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $94.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $135.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $309.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.5. The stock is now traded at around $139.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42.