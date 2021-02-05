>
Alley Co LLC Buys Duke Energy Corp, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Visa Inc, Sells Clorox Co, U.S. Bancorp

February 05, 2021 | About: DUK +1.03% XLK +1.6% V +3.92% DE +2.7% PPG -0.46% DIS +2.15% CLX -6.32% USB +3.53%

Lake Forest, IL, based Investment company Alley Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Visa Inc, Deere, PPG Industries Inc, sells Clorox Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alley Co LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alley Co LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alley Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alley+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alley Co LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 491,006 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 279,699 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 474,377 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  4. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 624,063 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 78,149 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $94.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $135.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $309.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.5. The stock is now traded at around $139.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alley Co LLC. Also check out:

1. Alley Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alley Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alley Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alley Co LLC keeps buying

