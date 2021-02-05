Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys Spotify Technology SA, Workday Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Hyperion Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, Workday Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Roku Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROKU,

ROKU, Added Positions: SPOT, WDAY, CRM, ISRG, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, V, MSFT, MA, NOW, INTU, SQ, BABA, MKTX, CARG,

SPOT, WDAY, CRM, ISRG, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, V, MSFT, MA, NOW, INTU, SQ, BABA, MKTX, CARG, Reduced Positions: PYPL, COST,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 326,716 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Square Inc (SQ) - 804,807 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 47,782 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 415,955 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 158,014 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $432.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 51,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 132.10%. The purchase prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 207,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Workday Inc by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $264.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 297,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 60.54%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 372,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 129.69%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $757.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 61,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 260,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 128,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.