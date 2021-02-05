>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

February 05, 2021 | About: MSFT -0.41% VTI +1.27% JPM +2.3% DHR -1.13% SHOP +3% USB +3.53% FLRN +0.03% AB +2.27% SNA +6.51% MVIS +11.56% BLNK -1.73% AB +2.27%

Investment company McIlrath & Eck, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Danaher Corp, Shopify Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McIlrath & Eck, LLC. As of 2020Q4, McIlrath & Eck, LLC owns 689 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McIlrath & Eck, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcilrath+%26+eck%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McIlrath & Eck, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 747,119 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 178,567 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 302,890 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 133,518 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,228 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.94%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $188.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $2.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $19.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 120,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $202.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 466.07%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 244.60%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $235.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1260.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 102.58%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The sale prices were between $53.26 and $77.18, with an estimated average price of $66.19.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.95 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Sold Out: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.04 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $7.71.

Sold Out: Banco Santander SA (SAN)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $1.79 and $3.4, with an estimated average price of $2.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of McIlrath & Eck, LLC. Also check out:

1. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McIlrath & Eck, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)