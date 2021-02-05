McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Investment company McIlrath & Eck, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Danaher Corp, Shopify Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McIlrath & Eck, LLC. As of 2020Q4, McIlrath & Eck, LLC owns 689 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FLRN, AB, SNA, MVIS, BLNK, ABR, JETS, IYE, NRZ, MED, PLUG, PNW, AZO, QGEN, BMO, NVST, MRNA, BHF, SEDG, 50AA, SGT, MKGI, CSIQ, RFI, ZBRA, UGI,

FLRN, AB, SNA, MVIS, BLNK, ABR, JETS, IYE, NRZ, MED, PLUG, PNW, AZO, QGEN, BMO, NVST, MRNA, BHF, SEDG, 50AA, SGT, MKGI, CSIQ, RFI, ZBRA, UGI, Added Positions: MSFT, VCSH, VNQ, PRF, VO, AAPL, VTI, JPM, DHR, SHOP, BA, USB, UMH, MELI, VXUS, WM, TSLA, ALL, FB, T, AMZN, BAC, PEP, FTV, BND, VSS, BK, CVS, CAT, KO, GOOGL, JNJ, LMT, PFE, SO, ABBV, PYPL, BNDX, ICF, VBR, ABT, ADBE, AFL, AN, BRK.B, CM, CLX, CL, COST, ETN, FISV, IBM, INTC, IFF, SJM, KMB, MDLZ, MET, VTRS, NVDA, ORCL, PEG, O, RCI, SBUX, UPS, CEF, VMW, ANET, ETSY, DOW, IVW, IYY, ALB, LNT, MO, AMGN, ADP, BCPC, CNQ, SCHW, CSGP, D, EW, EA, FDX, HD, HRL, MANT, PENN, PVH, PRU, CRM, SNE, LUV, UL, UNH, DIS, ADX, WKHS, AVGO, FAF, KMI, CGC, BABA, NKLA, DKNG, EFV, ICLN, IDU, IJS, MJ,

VUG, VOO, WFC, MGK, VGSH, VGT, VIG, SPLV, IXN, TMUS, VWO, AXP, TFSL, V, MA, IVV, IWF, IWM, LQD, HYG, GLD, USMV, VPU, XOM, NEE, MTCH, LNC, VCIT, VBK, PG, IWD, IWS, IWB, VTV, AXL, XLU, EWA, EFA, EEM, BKLN, SWKS, BP, CCL, LUMN, CVX, CMCSA, COP, HRB, LHX, HFC, MRK, JWN, PXD, SLB, IAC, TRV, SNV, TMO, UNP, VLY, WW, DFS, MPC, PSX, AA, MFGP, SPCE, TLRY, Sold Out: SLP, ALXN, GOVT, BLV, SAND, CVCO, EBF, BCOR, NOV, SGEN, SAN, TOT, UN, UNB, AMTD, VER, VNT, Y, ACNB,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 747,119 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 178,567 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 302,890 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 133,518 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,228 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.94%

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $188.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $2.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $19.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 120,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $202.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 466.07%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 244.60%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $235.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1260.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 102.58%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The sale prices were between $53.26 and $77.18, with an estimated average price of $66.19.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.95 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.04 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $7.71.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $1.79 and $3.4, with an estimated average price of $2.54.