Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, Electronic Arts Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Northcape Capital Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, Electronic Arts Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Dollar General Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INDA,

INDA, Added Positions: HDB, PAC, EA, TLK, PYPL, DG, BDX, AMT, FMX, MMC, ABEV, SPGI, NVDA, HD, NKE, EL, CERN,

HDB, PAC, EA, TLK, PYPL, DG, BDX, AMT, FMX, MMC, ABEV, SPGI, NVDA, HD, NKE, EL, CERN, Reduced Positions: TSM, MELI, ITUB, V,

TSM, MELI, ITUB, V, Sold Out: SIMO, MA,

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,094,438 shares, 35.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 114,967 shares, 20.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.69% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 2,153,761 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 9,391,345 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,354,456 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV by 101.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $115.23, with an estimated average price of $99.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 66.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 180,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $195.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 74.22%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $270.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $254.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.