Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, Electronic Arts Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Mastercard Inc

February 05, 2021 | About: PAC -0.55% TLK +0.6% EA -1.56% DG -0.03% PYPL +7.36% BDX -2.31% INDA +0.48% SIMO +6.92% MA +2.41%

Investment company Northcape Capital Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, Electronic Arts Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Dollar General Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northcape+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,094,438 shares, 35.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 114,967 shares, 20.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.69%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 2,153,761 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
  4. America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 9,391,345 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  5. Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,354,456 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV by 101.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $115.23, with an estimated average price of $99.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (TLK)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 66.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 180,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $195.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 74.22%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $270.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $254.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. Also check out:

1. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northcape Capital Pty Ltd keeps buying

