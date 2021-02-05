Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Source Capital Inc, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Orinda, CA, based Investment company Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Source Capital Inc, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDE, XLNX, PANW, XBI, VSS, SCHD, DXD, FB, WY, NFLX, NVDA, MXIM, BNDX, CIBR, SBUX, IJH, VTRS,

FNDE, XLNX, PANW, XBI, VSS, SCHD, DXD, FB, WY, NFLX, NVDA, MXIM, BNDX, CIBR, SBUX, IJH, VTRS, Added Positions: DSI, VTI, SOR, AGG, TOTL, SUSA, EFA, ITOT, SPSB, SCHP, EMB, IVW, DSL, VNQ, DBL, HYG, ESGE, AAPL, IYF, CMF, PCI, GFN, BA, GNTX, URTH, SCI, BAC, MUB, IJK, IJJ, EWU, MDT, MRK, O, DIS,

DSI, VTI, SOR, AGG, TOTL, SUSA, EFA, ITOT, SPSB, SCHP, EMB, IVW, DSL, VNQ, DBL, HYG, ESGE, AAPL, IYF, CMF, PCI, GFN, BA, GNTX, URTH, SCI, BAC, MUB, IJK, IJJ, EWU, MDT, MRK, O, DIS, Reduced Positions: BND, IEF, VEA, VOO, VGK, OEF, T, IEUR, HDV, ESGD, VCV, IWD, VEU, INTC, VYM, SCHG, TIP, TSLA, WMT, VZ, PEP, MSFT, MCD, LMT, JNJ, JPM, LLY, CSCO, CVX,

BND, IEF, VEA, VOO, VGK, OEF, T, IEUR, HDV, ESGD, VCV, IWD, VEU, INTC, VYM, SCHG, TIP, TSLA, WMT, VZ, PEP, MSFT, MCD, LMT, JNJ, JPM, LLY, CSCO, CVX, Sold Out: USLB, QAI, ITM, DBEF, EVT, PSEC, VT, KMI, AVGO, BTO, BNET, VFC, UPS, TD, TGT, RY, APD, PG, HD, FITB, ETR, EMR, DLR, CCI, KO, CLX, CSX, BMY, BLK, TFC, AMGN, AEP,

For the details of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/litman+gregory+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,202,305 shares, 20.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 208,604 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,451,595 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 203,952 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 441,158 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $552.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $162.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 104.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 57,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Source Capital Inc by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98.09%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.27.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.92 and $33.9, with an estimated average price of $31.95.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight Por. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.44.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.