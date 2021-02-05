Carderock Capital Management Inc Buys Cadence Design Systems Inc, Fortinet Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Intel Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, AutoZone Inc

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Carderock Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cadence Design Systems Inc, Fortinet Inc, Equinix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, sells Intel Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, AutoZone Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carderock Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Carderock Capital Management Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,508 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 134,986 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 42,799 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 23,794 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,980 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $137.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 33,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $156.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96. The stock is now traded at around $746.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 562.32%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3331.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.29. The stock is now traded at around $98.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $112.04, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $876.98. The stock is now traded at around $919.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.7.