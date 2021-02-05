Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Cedar Fair LP, Netflix Inc

Investment company Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells Livongo Health Inc, Cedar Fair LP, Netflix Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl. As of 2020Q4, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl owns 112 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 2,063,952 shares, 32.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 250,224 shares, 29.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,392 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 142,439 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 74,579 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $276.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.34%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1260.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.36 and $0.95, with an estimated average price of $0.44.