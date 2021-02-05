D. Scott Neal, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Chevron Corp

Lexington, KY, based Investment company D. Scott Neal, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Qualcomm Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D. Scott Neal, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, D. Scott Neal, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PNC, DVY, QCOM, AMZN, JNJ,
- Added Positions: IVV, IGIB, QQQ, VOT, VBK, MSFT, EFG, IBM, SPY, T, PFE, PG, QLD, GE, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, SHY, IWR, CVX, TLT, IWM, SCHB, TFC,
For the details of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d.+scott+neal%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 171,351 shares, 26.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 558,447 shares, 23.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 484,143 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.21%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 66,287 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 92,227 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $156.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3331.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1090.67%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $387.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 19,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 156.49%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.
