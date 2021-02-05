University Of Texas Investment Managment Co Buys Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, BeiGene, Pinterest Inc, Sells Castle Biosciences Inc, Soliton Inc, Coherus BioSciences Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company University Of Texas Investment Managment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, BeiGene, Pinterest Inc, RealPage Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Castle Biosciences Inc, Soliton Inc, Coherus BioSciences Inc, Phreesia Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University Of Texas Investment Managment Co. As of 2020Q4, University Of Texas Investment Managment Co owns 38 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) - 2,000,000 shares, 62.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 170,025 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 32,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 12,715 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) - 220,666 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.58%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $221.31 and $316.61, with an estimated average price of $275.16. The stock is now traded at around $371.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 12,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $54.25.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84.