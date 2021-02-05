>
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys Merck Inc, Allstate Corp, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Lear Corp

February 05, 2021 | About: MRK -1.67% ALL -1.72% IVW +0.93% MTCH +9.06% EME +1.2% FCN +0.79% BAC +2.91% COST +0.38% GOLF +1.55% LEA -4.36% VIACA -0.06% T +1.33%

Investment company Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Allstate Corp, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, EMCOR Group Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Lear Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+bancshares%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 239,768 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,661 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,586 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,730 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 60,730 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $150.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.97 and $92.22, with an estimated average price of $80.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $355.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 434.28%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 58,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 173.77%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.39. The stock is now traded at around $107.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 296.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 57,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.11.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.93 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $33.47.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.69.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.04.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. keeps buying

Comments

