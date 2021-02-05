Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys Merck Inc, Allstate Corp, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Lear Corp

Investment company Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Allstate Corp, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, EMCOR Group Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Lear Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EME, FCN, MTCH, GOLF, AJG, BAC, COST, EXPE, PH, WRK, FISV, SYK,

EME, FCN, MTCH, GOLF, AJG, BAC, COST, EXPE, PH, WRK, FISV, SYK, Added Positions: MRK, ALL, IVW, VCSH, AMGN, BIIB, WU, ABC, BMY, TSCO, RTX, AZO, CHKP, OMC, PEP, V, HD, PG, PRU, MSFT, CB, TU, TRV, WMT, ABBV, JPM, DG, CSCO, CMI, AMP, JNJ, XLE, KMB, AZN, EXC, WM,

MRK, ALL, IVW, VCSH, AMGN, BIIB, WU, ABC, BMY, TSCO, RTX, AZO, CHKP, OMC, PEP, V, HD, PG, PRU, MSFT, CB, TU, TRV, WMT, ABBV, JPM, DG, CSCO, CMI, AMP, JNJ, XLE, KMB, AZN, EXC, WM, Reduced Positions: SPY, IEFA, LUV, MDY, TOTL, JNK, SLY, IEMG, UPS, ORCL, QCOM, AVGO, AGG, CMCSA, ANTM, MET, QQQ, GOOG, PPL, T, C, CVS, D, TSM, TJX, NWBI, AAPL, KO, LQD, RWR, BSJL, PFF, PFE, XOM, JPST, VZ, ARCC, DOW, LRCX, PM, SO, LYB, CE, DIS, IVV, SAP, TGT, CVX, ETN, TFI, ITOT, MGA, XLK, VUG, VOT, VBK, DFS, IBM, IP, SPLV, HDV, NFLX, XLI, XLC, XLY, XLV, GLD, RLY, VWO, ABT, FB, FDX, F, GNTX, GS, PRF, DJP, IAU, EFA, DVY, EFV, IYR, LOW, MCD, NEE, NOC, RDS.A, XLF, TFC, VOE, VNQ, VTI, DES, ADBE, ADP, BA, CARR, DD, GE, ITW, IWF, NDSN, OTIS, SLF, VEA, VTV,

SPY, IEFA, LUV, MDY, TOTL, JNK, SLY, IEMG, UPS, ORCL, QCOM, AVGO, AGG, CMCSA, ANTM, MET, QQQ, GOOG, PPL, T, C, CVS, D, TSM, TJX, NWBI, AAPL, KO, LQD, RWR, BSJL, PFF, PFE, XOM, JPST, VZ, ARCC, DOW, LRCX, PM, SO, LYB, CE, DIS, IVV, SAP, TGT, CVX, ETN, TFI, ITOT, MGA, XLK, VUG, VOT, VBK, DFS, IBM, IP, SPLV, HDV, NFLX, XLI, XLC, XLY, XLV, GLD, RLY, VWO, ABT, FB, FDX, F, GNTX, GS, PRF, DJP, IAU, EFA, DVY, EFV, IYR, LOW, MCD, NEE, NOC, RDS.A, XLF, TFC, VOE, VNQ, VTI, DES, ADBE, ADP, BA, CARR, DD, GE, ITW, IWF, NDSN, OTIS, SLF, VEA, VTV, Sold Out: LEA, TOT, VIACA, VOD, CDW, GM, SPG, XLP, CZNC,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 239,768 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,661 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,586 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,730 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 60,730 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $150.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.97 and $92.22, with an estimated average price of $80.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $355.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 434.28%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 58,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 173.77%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.39. The stock is now traded at around $107.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 296.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 57,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.11.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.93 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $33.47.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.69.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.04.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01.