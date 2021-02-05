>
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys GameStop Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, General Mills Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, FedEx Corp

Investment company Hexagon Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GameStop Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, General Mills Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, FedEx Corp, Williams Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owns 747 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC
  1. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 770,612 shares, 32.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 551,826 shares, 22.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,403 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  4. Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 185,751 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,743 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ryder System Inc (R)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.968000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 43.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 1766.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $97.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 394.74%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $276.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)