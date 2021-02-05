Hussman Strategic Advisors Cuts Alpahabet, Ubiquiti

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm Hussman Strategic Advisors sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Alphabet

The firm trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) by 85.71%. The trade had an impact of -1.19% on the portfolio.

The Internet media giant has a market cap of $1.28 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.18 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.5% and return on assets of 12.85% are underperforming 75% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio 5.02.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Dodge & Cox with 0.38% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Ubiquiti

The Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) position was reduced by 73.2%, impacting the portfolio by -0.99%.

The company, which provides wireless and wireline network equipment, has a market cap of $20.06 billion and an enterprise value of $20.60 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on assets of 62.18% is outperforming 99% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 1.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.16% of outstanding shares, followed by Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.05% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Applied Materials

The firm exited its position in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). The portfolio was impacted by –0.80%.

The company, which provides materials engineering solutions to semiconductor manufacturers, has a market cap of $92.88 billion and an enterprise value of $92.85 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 39.4% and return on assets of 17.38% are outperforming 93% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.01 is below the industry median of 1.56.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.72% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.

MasTec

The MasTec Inc. (MTZ) stake was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.73%.

The infrastructure construction company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and an enterprise value of $7.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.72% and return on assets of 6.23% are outperforming 81% of companies in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.16 is below the industry median of 0.69.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

JinkoSolar

The firm trimmed its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. (JKS) by 80%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.65%.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and an enterprise value of $2.85 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. While the return on equity of 12.23% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 2.22% is underperforming 54% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 0.61.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% of outstanding shares, followed by John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Cardinal Health

The firm exited its Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) stake, impacting the portfolio by -0.63%.

The company, which operates in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products, has a market cap of $15.99 billion and an enterprise value of $19.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 77.06% and return on assets of 2.38% are outperforming 54% of companies in the medical distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.41 is below the industry median of 0.69.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.06% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.49% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

