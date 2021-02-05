3 Fast Growing Revenue Stock Picks

The S&P 500 Index stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month revenue per share increase at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 2% per annum over the past five years. The share price of the index has increased 105% over the past five years through Feb. 4.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following U.S.-listed equities, as they represent stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 index in terms of superior revenue per share growth rates in recent years.

ICICI Bank Ltd

The first company that qualifies is ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Based in Mumbai, India, ICICI Bank Ltd is a regional bank providing various banking products and other financial services to consumers, households and businesses in India and internationally.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 8.5% on average every year over the past five years, as illustrated below.

The share price has gained almost 224% over the past five years to close at $17.35 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $59 billion and a 52-week range of $6.86 to $17.46.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have produced an average target price of $17.88 per share for the stock, mirroring a 3% upside.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

Texas Pacific Land Corp

The second company that qualifies is Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL).

Based in Dallas, Texas, the company engages in the management of various land and related mineral resources in West Texas. The company is also a provider of water sourcing, disposal and treatment solutions as well as infrastructure development and well testing services.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 59.5% on average every year over the past five years, as shown in the below chart.

The share price increased more than 7.5 times over the past five years to trade at $961.49 on Thursday's close. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a 52-week range of $295.05 to $973.99.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median recommendation rating for this stock and have established an average target price of about $1,065.50 per share, reflecting a 10.8% growth.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

NeoGenomics Inc

The third company that qualifies is NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Based in Fort Myers, Florida, NeoGenomics is a cancer diagnostics and research company operating a network of laboratories in the U.S., Switzerland and Singapore.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 20.4% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock price has increased more than 8.5 times over the past five years to close at $53.60 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a 52-week range of $20.47 to $57.91.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have generated an average target price of $57 per share, which represents a 6.34% increase from Thursday's closing price.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 5 out of 10 for both financial strength and profitability.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

