>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2498) 

3 Fast Growing Revenue Stock Picks

Their 5-year revenue per share growth rates have outperformed the S&P 500

February 05, 2021 | About: IBN -0.06% TPL +1.12% NEO +1.61%

The S&P 500 Index stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month revenue per share increase at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 2% per annum over the past five years. The share price of the index has increased 105% over the past five years through Feb. 4.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following U.S.-listed equities, as they represent stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 index in terms of superior revenue per share growth rates in recent years.

ICICI Bank Ltd

The first company that qualifies is ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Based in Mumbai, India, ICICI Bank Ltd is a regional bank providing various banking products and other financial services to consumers, households and businesses in India and internationally.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 8.5% on average every year over the past five years, as illustrated below.

The share price has gained almost 224% over the past five years to close at $17.35 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $59 billion and a 52-week range of $6.86 to $17.46.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have produced an average target price of $17.88 per share for the stock, mirroring a 3% upside.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

Texas Pacific Land Corp

The second company that qualifies is Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL).

Based in Dallas, Texas, the company engages in the management of various land and related mineral resources in West Texas. The company is also a provider of water sourcing, disposal and treatment solutions as well as infrastructure development and well testing services.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 59.5% on average every year over the past five years, as shown in the below chart.

The share price increased more than 7.5 times over the past five years to trade at $961.49 on Thursday's close. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a 52-week range of $295.05 to $973.99.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median recommendation rating for this stock and have established an average target price of about $1,065.50 per share, reflecting a 10.8% growth.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

NeoGenomics Inc

The third company that qualifies is NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Based in Fort Myers, Florida, NeoGenomics is a cancer diagnostics and research company operating a network of laboratories in the U.S., Switzerland and Singapore.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 20.4% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock price has increased more than 8.5 times over the past five years to close at $53.60 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a 52-week range of $20.47 to $57.91.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have generated an average target price of $57 per share, which represents a 6.34% increase from Thursday's closing price.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 5 out of 10 for both financial strength and profitability.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)