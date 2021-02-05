Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Live





Date:







Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time







Dial in:







844-887-9402







412-317-6798 (international)







Conference ID: 10151013







Hosts:







Dr. James A. Hayward, chairman, president, and CEO







Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer







Judith Murrah, chief operating officer







Webcast:







[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Flinks%2Fapdn210211.html[/url]





Conference Call and Webcast Information - Replay





Dial in:







877-344-7529







412-317-0088 (international)







Conference ID: 10151013







Webcast:







[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Flinks%2Fapdn210211.html[/url]







Availability:







Telephonic replay: until Thursday, February 18, 2021; webcast replay: 1 year





[url="]Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: APDN) announced today that it will report fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The Company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Presentation slides will also be posted to the ‘[url="]IR+Calendar[/url]’ section of the Company’s corporate website and embedded into the live webcast.A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the end of the live conference call.The [url="]webcast[/url] and accompanying PowerPoint presentation will also be archived on the ‘[url="]IR+Calendar[/url]’ page listed under the Investor Relations drop-down menu on the Company’s [url="]website[/url].Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.Visit [url="]adnas.com[/url] for more information. Follow us on [url="]Twitter+[/url]and [url="]LinkedIn[/url]. Join our [url="]mailing+list[/url].The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to, its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, our ability to successfully enter into commercial contracts for the implementation of our CertainT® platform, disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 17, 2020, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005069/en/