Plymouth Industrial REIT Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:PLYM +2.96%


[url="]Plymouth+Industrial+REIT%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: PLYM) announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.



The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (412) 717-9587. A replay of the call will be available through March 5, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the replay access code, 10152286.



The live audio [url="]webcast[/url] of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]ir.plymouthreit.com[/url]. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for approximately 90 days.



About Plymouth



Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

