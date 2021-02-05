>
Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:SNAP -1.6%


Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The report, which includes Snap Inc.’s audited financial statements, is accessible at [url="]investor.snap.com[/url]. A printed copy of the report may be requested free of charge by any stockholder requesting a copy in writing to: Corporate Secretary, Snap Inc., 2772 Donald Douglas Loop North, Santa Monica, California, CA 90405 USA. The report is also available at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url].



About Snap Inc.



Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit [url="]snap.com[/url].

