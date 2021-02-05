Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for January 2021













January 2021







December 2020







November 2020







































Beginning Primary Default Inventory (# of loans)







55,537







57,176







59,604







New Defaults







4,664







4,659







4,807







Cures







(5,674)







(6,244)







(7,183)







Claims Paid (1)







(41)







(44)







(54)







Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (2)







2







(10)







2







Ending Primary Default Inventory







54,488







55,537







57,176





Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., today released monthly operating statistics related to the credit performance of its insured portfolio for the month of January 2021. The information includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. The company considers a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.(1)(2)Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit [url="]www.radian.com+[/url]to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005038/en/