Balchem Corporation Announces Quarterly Conference Call for Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 19, 2021

February 05, 2021 | About: BCPC +1.4%

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation ( BCPC) today announced that a conference call will be held on Friday, February 19 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review fourth quarter results. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President and Martin Bengtsson, CFO will host the call.

Fourth quarter results will be published prior to the market opening on Friday, February 19, 2021. The press release, and its accompanying financial exhibits, will also be available on the Company website, www.balchem.com, prior to the conference call.

We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, March 5, 2021. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13716109.

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Contact: Mary Ann Brush, Executive Assistant to CEO
Telephone: 845-326-5600
E-mail: [email protected]




