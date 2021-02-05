>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:ESI +0%


Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Participants on the call will include Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin, Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich, and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.



To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 877-876-9174 (domestic) or 785-424-1669 (international) and provide the Conference ID: ESIQ420. The call will be simultaneously webcast at [url="]www.elementsolutionsinc.com[/url].



A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at [url="]www.elementsolutionsinc.com[/url].



About Element Solutions Inc



Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, our businesses’ innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at [url="]www.elementsolutionsinc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005008/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)