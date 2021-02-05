>
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.53 Per Share

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:EL +1.78%


[url="]The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: EL) will pay a quarterly dividend of $.53 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.



