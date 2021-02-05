Mednax 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD) will host an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss results from operations for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020. A detailed press release will be issued the morning of February 18, 2021 before the securities markets open.The investor conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Mednax’s website, [url="]www.mednax.com%2Finvestors[/url].Mednax, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at [url="]www.mednax.com[/url].

