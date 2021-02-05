Resideo to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on Feb. 25, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, Feb 25 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on Feb. 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A real-time audio webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

To join the conference call, please dial 833-972-2949 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-236-714-2869 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings".

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

