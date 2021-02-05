>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Resideo to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on Feb. 25, 2021

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:REZI +0.32%

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, Feb 25 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on Feb. 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A real-time audio webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

To join the conference call, please dial 833-972-2949 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-236-714-2869 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings".

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Jason Willey

Oliver Clark

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-host-earnings-call-on-feb-25-2021-301222853.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)