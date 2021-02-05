>
Accuray to Participate in BTIG's Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

February 05, 2021 | About: NAS:ARAY -0.66%

Company to take part in Fireside Chat Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today announced its participation in BTIG's Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference. The management team is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat on Thursday, February 18th at 12:30 pm PACIFIC / 3:30 pm EASTERN. A live webcast can be accessed on the Accuray website at https://investors.accuray.com/.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

This invitation-only conference will bring together more than 100 corporate management teams with BTIG's institutional investor clients. Leveraging BTIG's extensive global network and insight into the healthcare space, the conference attracts some of the industry's most innovative companies and helps connect them with institutional investors to discuss investment opportunities and sector trends.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Joe Diaz
Investor Relations - Accuray
Tel: +1 (602) 717-7804
E-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director - Accuray
Tel: +1 (408) 789-4426
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-participate-in-btigs-virtual-medtech-digital-health-life-science-and-diagnostic-tools-conference-301222866.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated


