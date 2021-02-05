PodcastOne And Audio Up Media Announce Epic Crossover Event With The Adam Carolla Show And Mea Culpa With Michael Cohen

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), in conjunction with Audio Up Media , a podcast production studio and network, announced today an epic crossover event as The Adam Carolla Show and Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen combine forces on a not to be missed two part interview that begins on Friday's episode of The Adam Carolla Show and continues on Mea Culpa. Both podcast episodes are available on the PodcastOne network, Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard starting today, February 5, 2021.

In part one, former Donald Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen sits down with The Adam Carolla Show for the first time as Carolla grills him about his long term relationship with the ex-President, where Trump went wrong, and what we don't know about the Stormy Daniels story. In part two of this extended interview event, Carolla appears on Mea Culpa and continues to spar with Cohen over Trump, QAnon conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene and his loathing of the liberal left. Proving opinions count and opposite sides can unify.

"At PodcastOne we pride ourselves in offering listeners the sort of compelling content and ultimate listening experience that is not only engaging but topnotch infotainment. The Adam Carolla Show and Mea Culpa both deliver that today," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

The Adam Carolla Show and Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen are distributed by PodcastOne. Mea Culpa is produced by Audio Up Media.

About The Adam Carolla Show

The Adam Carolla Show is the #1 Daily Downloaded Podcast in the World. An iTunes Top 20 podcast for over a decade, Adam shares thoughts on current events, relationships, airport security, pop culture, and pizza toppings... basically, anything he can complain about. Five days a week and completely uncensored, Adam has welcomed a wide range of guests for his long form interviews.

About Michael Cohen & Mea Culpa

Michael Cohen, the former attorney and personal fixer for Donald J. Trump, once vowed to take a bullet for the President. But that was before the country was brought to its knees by the President's own lies and personal madness. Now, imprisoned in his home, his life, reputation and livelihood destroyed, Cohen is on a mission to right the wrongs he perpetuated on behalf of his boss. Audio Up Media's Mea Culpa podcast shows Michael Cohen raw and unfiltered, shining a light into the dark corners of our current American Apocalypse. Tune in twice weekly for candid conversations, as Cohen sets to dismantle the Trump legacy and finds the truth and nothing but the truth.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Erin Brockovich, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Eric Bolling, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About Audio Up Media

Audio Up Media is a podcast content production studio, housing a world of infinite, audio-based properties. Ran by Audio Up CEO and Adweek's 2020 Podcast Innovator of the Year and Podcast Producer of the Year recipient, Jared Gutstadt (formerly of the Jingle Punks), Audio Up is building an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. From fictional scripted podcasts, which include a Marvel-like universe of musicals, where the records themselves become the story foundation, to one-on-one interview formats, Audio Up's goal is to create a new and innovative form of IP. They are bringing audio blockbusters to life and taking this media from black and white, into technicolor. Their properties include the riveting top 20 crime podcast Where The Bodies Are Buried, Michael Cohen's chart-topping podcast Mea Culpa, Tom Green's Van Life; as well as, their recent scripted musicals Make It Up As We Go with Miranda Lambert, and four-part scripted Halloween podcast Halloween in Hell with Machine Gun Kelly. Up next, Audio Up will debut Valentine's Day in Hell, Sonic Leap featuring Hero The Band from LAVA Records, Missed Riffs with Matt Pinfield, The Playboy Interview, and Uncle Drank: The Totally Hammered Podcast starring Gary Busy and Dennis Quaid.

