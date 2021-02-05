>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2498) 

3 Stocks That Represent Potential Bargains

They are trading at enticing valuations compared to their growth

February 05, 2021 | About: KOP +0.63% ELP +3.4% GTN -0.76%

As of Feb. 4, the three securities below seem to be undervalued by the market, as their price-earnings ratios without non-recurring items (NRI) trade below 20 while their price-earnings to growth (PEG) ratios stand below 1.

Furthermore, these stocks have received positive recommendation ratings from the community of sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Koppers Holdings Inc

The first company that qualifies is Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP), a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based supplier of treated wood products and treatment chemicals as well as carbon compounds.

As of Feb. 4, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 8.2, which appeals more than the industry median of 23.14, while the PEG ratio of 0.27 is also more appealing than the industry median of 2.20.

The stock had net earnings without NRI of $4.28 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in September 2020 and a five-year Ebitda growth rate of 30.40%.

On Feb. 4, the closing price was $35.01 per share. The share price has risen by 5.3% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $737.50 million and fluctuating in a 52-week range of $8.25 to $36.79.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

As of February, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommended one strong buy, one buy and two hold ratings for the stock with an average target price of $42.20 per share.

Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel

The second company that qualifies is Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (NYSE:ELP), a Curitiba, Brazil-based distributor of electricity in the Brazilian state of Paraná.

As of Feb. 4, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 5.02, which appeals more than the industry median of 16.64, while the PEG ratio is 0.72, which is more compelling than the industry median of 2.67.

The stock had net earnings without NRI of $2.46 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in September 2020 and a five-year Ebitda growth rate of 7.40%.

The closing price on Feb. 4 was $12.35 per share. The share price has decreased by nearly 30% over the past year for a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a 52-week range of $8.28 to $18.10.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

As of February, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend one buy and one hold rating for the stock for an average target price of $14.60 per share.

Gray Television Inc

The third company that qualifies is Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN), an Atlanta, Georgia-based television broadcasting company.

As of Feb. 4, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 7.88, which appeals more than the industry median of 21.73, while the PEG ratio trades at 0.41, which is also more appealing than the industry median of 1.6.

The stock had net earnings without NRI of $2.33 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in September 2020 and a five-year Ebitda growth rate of 18.20%.

The closing price on Feb. 4 was $18.36 per share. The share price decreased by 16.43% over the past year for a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a 52-week range of $8.53 to $22.83.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

As of February, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend five strong buys and two buys for an average target price of $24 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)