Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) President and CEO David L. Lucchino Sold $538,005 of Shares

President and CEO of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L. Lucchino (insider trades) sold 11,036 shares of FREQ on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $48.75 a share. The total sale was $538,005.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.990000 with and P/S ratio of 49.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,036 shares of FREQ stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $48.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.54% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of FREQ stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $46.1. The price of the stock has increased by 8.44% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 33,102 shares of FREQ stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $43.09. The price of the stock has increased by 16.01% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of FREQ stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 17.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 10,000 shares of FREQ stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $45.46. The price of the stock has increased by 9.96% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of FREQ stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 17.62% since.

